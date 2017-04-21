Funeral Planned For Fallen Logan County Deputy

The funeral for Logan County Deputy David Wade will be held at the Lazy E Arena at 1 p.m. on April 24.

Doors will open to the public at noon.

General Manager and Vice President Dan Wall said it’s an honor to be hosting the service for Deputy Wade. Wall was shocked and saddened to learn the member of the Logan County family passed away.

“We met with them that afternoon and to see the grief that they were going through, and can only imagine what the family is going through, so we just want to do our part,” he said.

The funeral will be held on the arena floor. Wall said the space can hold over 10,000 people.

Since word went out that the service would be at the Lazy E Arena, Wall said organizations and individuals called and offered goods and services for the funeral.

The whole is community coming together, so everyone Deputy David Wade impacted can honor his memory.

“It’s their time. And whatever allows them to grieve in the appropriate manner and provides them the most respect possible – that’s what we’re here for,” Wall said.