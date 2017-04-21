Funeral Planned For Fallen Logan County Deputy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Funeral Planned For Fallen Logan County Deputy

Posted: Updated:
The funeral for Logan County Deputy David Wade will be held at the Lazy E Arena at 1 p.m. on April 24. The funeral for Logan County Deputy David Wade will be held at the Lazy E Arena at 1 p.m. on April 24.
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

The funeral for Logan County Deputy David Wade will be held at the Lazy E Arena at 1 p.m. on April 24.

Doors will open to the public at noon.

General Manager and Vice President Dan Wall said it’s an honor to be hosting the service for Deputy Wade. Wall was shocked and saddened to learn the member of the Logan County family passed away.

“We met with them that afternoon and to see the grief that they were going through, and can only imagine what the family is going through, so we just want to do our part,” he said.

The funeral will be held on the arena floor. Wall said the space can hold over 10,000 people.

Since word went out that the service would be at the Lazy E Arena, Wall said organizations and individuals called and offered goods and services for the funeral.

The whole is community coming together, so everyone Deputy David Wade impacted can honor his memory.

“It’s their time. And whatever allows them to grieve in the appropriate manner and provides them the most respect possible – that’s what we’re here for,” Wall said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.