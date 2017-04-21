Documents Reveal Oklahomans Who Donated To Trump's Inauguration

A handful of prominent Oklahomans and Oklahoma corporations made sizable donations to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, according to documents filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

The grand total of the donations amounted to $626,600 and included donations from the oil and gas drilling company Continental Resources, Verizon Wireless and a Tulsa-based renewable trust with ties to the coal mining industry’s Alliance Resource Partners.

The top donor, Bennie Kante of Sapulpa, is listed as the Chief Strategist for the cosmetics giant SeneGence International which makes the widely used LipSense product.

President Trump has shown a willingness to be cozy to the energy sector both during his run for the White House and during his first 100 days in office. During the campaign, then candidate Trump was rumored to be courting Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm and Devon Energy’s Larry Nichols for Secretary of Energy.

He has also acted to reverse regulations on the energy sector set by former President Barack Obama.

In February, he repealed the “Stream Protection Rule” which prevented coal mining operations from dumping waste into nearby waterways. He also signed a sweeping set of executive orders in March that would undo restrictions on carbon emissions passed under the previous administration.

Non-corporate donors to the committee included prominent members of the Oklahoma Republican Party, at least one lobbyist and the co-owner of the Oklahoma City Energy soccer team.

The full list is below:

Bennie Kante, SeneGence International (cosmetics and perfumes) - $250,000

Continental Resources Inc. - $100,000

JWC III Revolving Trust - $100,000

Verizon Wireless - $100,000

Brenda Barwick, Jones PR - $75,000

Shelby Shelley, Continental Resources Inc., Governmental Affairs - $500

Pam Pollard, OKGOP Chair - $400

Lesley Martin, Continental Resources Inc., Community Relations - $300

Bob Funk, OKC Energy co-owner - $300

Steve Edward, lobbyist - $100

According to records, Obama’s 2009 inaugural committee raised close to $139,000 with the highest donation amount of $50,000 from a single Oklahoma donor.