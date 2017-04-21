Family Says Suspect In Logan Co. Deputy Shooting 'Snapped'

Family members of the man accused of murdering Logan County Deputy David Wade share what they believe may have pushed him over the edge.

Family members of the man accused of murdering Logan County Deputy David Wade share what they believe may have pushed him over the edge.

Nathan Leforce’s family told News 9’s Sylvia Corkill he was a good guy who simply snapped. They said he was racked with depression over his father’s death and that he wanted to commit suicide by cop, something he had attempted before.

“He got in another shootout with a police officer in 2011, on his dad’s death anniversary” said Cody LeForce, Nathan’s cousin. He said Nathan wanted to die.

“He didn’t shoot the cop, he pointed an empty gun at him and then waited for the bullets to hit him,” continued Cody.

And the officer fired back.

“The officer emptied, I think three rounds,” said Cody.

His cousin wasn’t hit.

Fast forward six years later, de ja vu.

“Oh my gosh, he did it,” said Cody.

Cody told News 9 he was with his cousin the night before and everything seemed to be okay.

“He said, ‘I love you cuz [sic] and I’ll see you later’,” said Cody.

But then, he turned on the news and saw his cousin’s mugshot plastered all over the TV.

“Two detectives show up and searched the house, telling me if I knew anything and didn’t tell them that they would prosecute me also,” said Cody.

Cody said his mother went with investigators, hoping to talk her nephew into turning himself in.

“She said it was like a scene out of a movie. When they came down the road, everybody parted,” said Cody.

But before she was able to talk to him, Nathan surrendered.

“She saw him come out of the shed, and saw the distraught in his face,” said Cody.

Cody said the public only knows his cousin as a cop killer. But family photos are a reminder of the person they know and still love.

“He was an awesome dad, he took them fishing. We went fishing all the time, played board games, card games, that was our family,” expressed Cody.

Cody told News 9 his family is grieving for the officers and for his family, and for everyone affected by this tragedy. He said at this point he just hopes his cousin doesn’t get the death penalty.