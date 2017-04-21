Still A Threat For Severe Weather In E, SE Oklahoma Friday Evening

Showers and storms are moving into Eastern Oklahoma. The metro is done with the storms Friday night.

There is still a threat for severe storms in Southeast Oklahoma. Val and Amy Castor and Bobby Payne are monitoring those storms.

Temperatures will drop to the low 40's Saturday morning under cloudy skies and a breezy north wind.

Saturday will be cloudy and chilly with a brisk north wind. Areas of light rain and drizzle will be possible through the afternoon as well. Wear layers if you have any outdoor plans.

Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 60's.