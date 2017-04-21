Still A Threat For Severe Weather In E, SE Oklahoma Friday Eveni - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Still A Threat For Severe Weather In E, SE Oklahoma Friday Evening

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Showers and storms are moving into Eastern Oklahoma. The metro is done with the storms Friday night.

There is still a threat for severe storms in Southeast Oklahoma. Val and Amy Castor and Bobby Payne are monitoring those storms.

Temperatures will drop to the low 40's Saturday morning under cloudy skies and a breezy north wind.

Saturday will be cloudy and chilly with a brisk north wind. Areas of light rain and drizzle will be possible through the afternoon as well. Wear layers if you have any outdoor plans.

Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 60's.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.