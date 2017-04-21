Joe Mixon, Amelia Molitor Reach Agreement In Civil Suit

Amelia Molitor and former OU running back Joe Mixon have reached an amicable resolution in the civil suit filed over the infamous Campus Corner altercation from 2014.

OU kicked Mixon off the team for his entire Freshman year, after he slugged Molitor and broke her jaw and other bones in her face in July 2014. Video of the incident wasn’t released to the public for more than two years, and was the subject of multiple lawsuits.

Friday, Mixon and Molitor quietly released the following joint statement through attorneys. It basically says the two sides have settled the lawsuit Molitor filed against Mixon. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Mixon is expected to go anywhere in the second to fourth-round of next weekend’s NFL Draft. Mixon could make millions in the NFL.