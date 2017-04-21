Sooners Add JUCO All-American Lazenby

Lon Kruger has signed former Glencoe star Ty Lazenby out of Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, filling one of the two spots vacated by Darrion Strong-Moore and Dante Buford.

Lazenby led Class A Glencoe to three-straight state championships from 2013-15 before going to NOC. This season, he was named a JUCO All-American after averaging 22.9 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Jets.

He’ll have three years of eligibility to play two seasons for the Sooners.