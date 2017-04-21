Preliminary Hearing Begins For Suspect In OKC '97 Kidnapping, Murder Case

A suspected serial killer appeared in court Friday. He is the sole suspect in a 20-year-old murder case.

William Reece is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Tiffany Johnston, who disappeared from a Bethany car wash in 1997. Her body was found the next day in Canadian County.

Friends and family of Tiffany Johnston came to the Oklahoma County Courthouse seeking justice for her murder and sat just feet away from her accused killer, and they watched his every move.

William Reece has remained silent at each and every one of his court appearances, and Friday was no different.

Reece walked into the sixth-floor courtroom right in front of Tiffany Johnston's mother, her sister, her aunts and uncles, and cousins. Also in the courtroom, were her classmates and husband who she had married just three months before she disappeared.

A handful of witnesses testified including to Texas rangers who came up and talked about how Reece agreed to talk with them about the murders of Tiffany Johnston and three other women in Texas.

For Tiffany's mom, it was hard to hear, but not a shock.

And the lead prosecutor in the case told News 9 they are seeking the death penalty and refuse to take it off the table.

The judge continued this hearing to August 3, so both sides could gather the evidence they need to move forward.