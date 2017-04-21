Man Killed In Logan County Officer-Involved Shooting ID'd

Logan County authorities have released the name of the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

Marion Lee Holliday, 64, was a resident of Logan County, authorities said.

Deputies said they responded to Simmons Rd. and Douglas Blvd. about 4:40 p.m. Thursday in reference to an irate man walking in the roadway carrying a shotgun. Holliday was hiding behind some trees and exchanged words with deputies.

Officials said Holliday then raised his shotgun to point it toward deputies, investigators said. Deputies then fired at Holliday, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

Holliday had a previous arrest in reference to possession of narcotics. The investigation into whether Holliday had a mental illness and why he was holding the gun is still ongoing, according to Logan County officials.