Thousands Without Power As Storm Pushes Through OKC Metro

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thousands of OG&E customers are without power as heavy rain and strong winds push through the metro on Friday.

Power lines and poles are reported down all around the metro.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, 10 power poles are broken and laying on signs “in the right-of-way” along N. May Ave., from just north of N. 63rd to Wilshire.

Several businesses in the area have been asked to shelter in place while crews work the scene.

A few drivers have been bogged out in high-flood waters in Edmond and at least one water rescue has been reported.

As of noon, more than 12,000 customers in Oklahoma City were without power; about 250 in Edmond; 1,100 in Norman; 180 in El Reno and 570 in Shawnee.  

Keep checking with a News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Check the OG&E System Watch page.

