Thousands Without Power As Storm Pushes Through OKC Metro

Thousands of OG&E customers are without power as heavy rain and strong winds push through the metro on Friday.

Power lines and poles are reported down all around the metro.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, 10 power poles are broken and laying on signs “in the right-of-way” along N. May Ave., from just north of N. 63rd to Wilshire.

TAC 4: Avoid N. May Ave. btn. 63rd and Wilshire. This will be an extended operation. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/fGdZAUU66b — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 21, 2017

Several businesses in the area have been asked to shelter in place while crews work the scene.

A few drivers have been bogged out in high-flood waters in Edmond and at least one water rescue has been reported.

As of noon, more than 12,000 customers in Oklahoma City were without power; about 250 in Edmond; 1,100 in Norman; 180 in El Reno and 570 in Shawnee.

Keep checking with a News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Check the OG&E System Watch page.

Some tense moments as police try and rescue a stalled car, no one was inside #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/DyQEBc9PJL — Chris Gilmore (@cgilmoreNews9) April 21, 2017

10 downed power poles in NW OKC on May Avenue between 63rd and Wilshire due to high winds. @NEWS9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/pRX6MIa7mj — Lacie Lowry (@LacieLowry) April 21, 2017

Got a little windy around the office. #OKC pic.twitter.com/uIryBNs7g6 — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) April 21, 2017

3" to locally 5" of rain on the north side of the metro from Edmond to Guthrie. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/tuu3a0mmPZ — Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) April 21, 2017

VIDEO: This is happening now inside the state capitol basement where restoration work is ongoing. #okwx @CapitolRestore @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/x6tSaKZmbG — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) April 21, 2017