Your 2 Cents: Suggested Name For Future Downtown Park

A vast majority who responded, love my idea of naming the future downtown park "Land Run Park" and moving the incredible Land Run sculptures to the park from a remote location at the end of the Bricktown Canal.

Nancy said, "I always take out of town guests to the sculptures. I love them. I can't believe they aren't spotlighted and yes, yes, yes move them to the new park."

From Sandra, "I think it's beautiful just where it is! It's so nice that there is ample parking ..."

James asked, "Have they checked with the Indians? Last I heard they do not like the reminder of losing their land."

Judy said, "As a Chickasaw Indian celebrating the land run sometimes rubs me wrong. That being said, it is a fact of Oklahoma history and I could live with it."

From the Cantrells, "Unbelievable that such a great work of art is totally hidden and has no special lighting."

Finally, Donetta, "I sincerely hope whomever is in charge of the new park, will take your wonderful idea and wise advise on how to display it in the new ‘Land Run Park.’"

I heard from Steve Hill with the city, they're assembling a committee to whittle the suggestions down to three to six names and then hold an online vote. The winning name will be announced at the groundbreaking early summer.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents. 

