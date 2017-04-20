Showers, Storms Developing In SW, Central OK Thursday Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Showers, Storms Developing In SW, Central OK Thursday Evening

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Showers and storms will develop Thursday evening in parts of Southwest Oklahoma and move east overnight.

Thursday evening, the storms in Southwest Oklahoma have a low threat of become severe with hail and wind. Storms become more widespread overnight into Friday morning with large hail and damaging wind both possibilities, which includes the metro. It's going to be a noisy night.

Clouds will hang around Friday afternoon with showers and storms will push off to the east. The moderate threat for storms to become severe will be in Southeast Oklahoma.

