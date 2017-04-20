New OKC Business Aims To Improve Athletes' Mental Toughness - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

New OKC Business Aims To Improve Athletes' Mental Toughness

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A new business focusing on the mental side of sports has started in the metro.

“Boost” says its goal is to keep young athletes in the moment and focused when times get tough during competition.

“Athletes need help with their mental toughness,” said Boost creator, Dr. Seth Hickerson

The company pairs players with performance coaches for one and one sessions to improve things like leadership and self-esteem.

Many of Boost’s coaches are former collegiate and professional athletes.

“I struggle with managing my emotions on and off the court,” said 16-year-old Kennedy Roark, who plays volleyball for Oklahoma Peak, a premier club team.

Roark has been working with a performance coach who lives in Texas. The two talk over the phone regularly.

This year, Roark’s entire Oklahoma Peak team is working to with Boost. Players now wear wrist bands with “BAMO” on them. It reminds them to “breathe and move on” while on the court.

“So really teaching these kids how to manage stress, recognize stress and put something in place that they can fix it in game,” said Hickerson.

Player strengths and weaknesses are identified though a free survey found on Boost’s website. Boost athletes also have access to free sports medicine consultations.

The company targets athletes from all sports from the 6th to 12 grade.

Learn more about Boost.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.