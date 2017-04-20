Firefighters Fight House Fire In NW OKC

Oklahoma CIty firefighters responded to a house fire with smoke pouring out of the attic near NW 30th and Penn Thursday morning.

TAC 1 Update - House fire near the 1900 block of NW 32nd St - Crews found small attic fire and extinguished it - No injuries reported — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 20, 2017

The homeowner was home at the time but did not know about the fire. OKCFD says a passerby noticed the smoke and called 911.

There were no injuries.