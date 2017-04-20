Cold Front Pushing Through Oklahoma Thursday With Scattered Showers, Storms

A cold front is pushing through the Oklahoma Thursday with scattered showers and an isolated storm.

Rain chances look scattered and generally light Thursday.

Rain and storm chances go up Thursday night and will continue through Friday. The cold front will stall Thursday night ahead of the next storm.

A stronger storm over the Rockies will move overhead Friday providing likely chances for rain and storms. That boundary is expected to be in Southeast OK Friday. Severe weather looks most likely near this boundary. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

Heavy rainfall is also expected Thursday night into Friday. Some areas near or east of the OKC metro are expected to receive over 3 to 5 inches of rainfall.

