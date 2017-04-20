Cold Front Pushing Through Oklahoma Thursday With Scattered Show - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cold Front Pushing Through Oklahoma Thursday With Scattered Showers, Storms

By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A cold front is pushing through the Oklahoma Thursday with scattered showers and an isolated storm.

Rain chances look scattered and generally light Thursday.  

Rain and storm chances go up Thursday night and will continue through Friday. The cold front will stall Thursday night ahead of the next storm.

A stronger storm over the Rockies will move overhead Friday providing likely chances for rain and storms. That boundary is expected to be in Southeast OK Friday. Severe weather looks most likely near this boundary. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

Heavy rainfall is also expected Thursday night into Friday. Some areas near or east of the OKC metro are expected to receive over 3 to 5 inches of rainfall.

News 9 meteorologists are prepared for the storms and will keep viewers up to date with the best coverage we provide, including the largest team of storm trackers in the nation and the most innovative, precise and strategic radar in Oklahoma.

Next Gen Live is the only Live Dual Pol radar in the state this gives the best information on heavy rainfall and severe weather. Stay with News 9, we will keep you advised.

