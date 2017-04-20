Wewoka Man Dies In Car Crash On I-35 In OKC Wednesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Wewoka Man Dies In Car Crash On I-35 In OKC Wednesday

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Wewoka man was killed in a car wreck Wednesday afternoon on I-35 at Britton Rd.

Oklahoma High Patrol says Joe Bouldin, 62, veered of the interstate to the right for unknown reasons and slammed into another car legally parked on the shoulder. Bouldin was pinned in his vehicle for more than two hours.

The driver of the parked car was not injured.

