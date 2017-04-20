Lankford: "The President Should Release His Tax Returns"

Consider Sen. James Lankford now on the growing list of voters and lawmakers who feel President Donald Trump should release his tax returns.

In a small town hall event Tuesday in Tulsa, Lankford told the group the President promised he would release his returns and he should keep that promise.

Our partners at the Frontier were at the town hall and editor-in-chief Dylan Goforth said a small group is far from Capitol Hill.

“To stand up in front of the President and say ‘Hey, release your tax returns you promised you would,’ is a different story so that had a calming effect on the room. I don't know how much good it will do in the long run but that's what the people there wanted to hear.”

Lankford's team said in an exclusive statement to News 9:

Senator Lankford believes the President should release his tax returns simply because Mr. Trump indicated that he would during the campaign. That's it. However, Lankford does not support legislation to compel someone, like the President, to publicly release his taxes.

Most recently the White House has said the President is still under audit, which they claim is the reason for not releasing his returns. But the IRS has also stated the audit doesn't prevent Trump from making his records public.

Sen. Lankford has two more town halls scheduled this week in the OKC metro. Both are scheduled for April 21. They will be at Midway Grocery and Deli in Norman at 10 a.m. and then at Boomarang Diner in Mustang at 2 p.m.