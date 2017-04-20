Grady County Sheriff's Office Seeking Donations For K-9 Program - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Grady County Sheriff's Office Seeking Donations For K-9 Program

By Cole Poland, News9.com
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

The Grady County Sheriff's Office is seeking donations for its K-9 program.

Currently, they have two K-9 deputies, Ice and Kaspian. As with all dogs, they require medical attention from time to time and food. As with all deputies, they require gear and training. Having only two K-9 deputies can cause strain on the force when one has to go to the vet and cannot perform its duties.

Grady County does not have a budget for the K-9 program, the Sheriff's office said in a special letter to Chickasha News.

If you'd like to donate, they ask you make checks out to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund. Checks can be mailed to 302 North 3rd Street, Chickasha, Oklahoma 73018, or dropped off at that address.

