OKC Among The Most Economically Segregated Cities In The Country

Oklahoma is near the top of the list of the most economically segregated areas in the country, according to a new report released by the Urban Institute.

They examined 100 major metropolitan areas across the country for how divided they are by neighborhoods of different income levels. Oklahoma City ranked 19 and Tulsa came in at 63.

New York topped the list with plenty of low income neighborhoods separated from higher income ones.

Eugene, Ore., Johnson City, Tenn., and Honolulu were ranked as the three least economically segregated metropolitan communities.