OKC Among The Most Economically Segregated Cities In The Country - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Among The Most Economically Segregated Cities In The Country

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Oklahoma is near the top of the list of the most economically segregated areas in the country, according to a new report released by the Urban Institute.

They examined 100 major metropolitan areas across the country for how divided they are by neighborhoods of different income levels. Oklahoma City ranked 19 and Tulsa came in at 63.

New York topped the list with plenty of low income neighborhoods separated from higher income ones.

Eugene, Ore., Johnson City, Tenn., and Honolulu were ranked as the three least economically segregated metropolitan communities.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.