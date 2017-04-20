Funeral Arrangements Finalized For Fallen Logan County Deputy; Shooter Arraigned Today

Nathan LeForce, the man accused of killing Logan County Deputy David Wade, is expected to be formally charged this afternoon.

Police are still searching for the firearm used to shoot and kill Deputy Wade. They believe it's a semi-automatic handgun, possibly tossed out near Hwy 33 and Henney Rd. Police arrested the two people who were at the home when the shooting happened, John Lute for a felony warrant out of Payne County and Christine Lute for drug paraphernalia.

Yesterday, officials released Deputy Wade's body camera footage, showing the moments leading up to the shooting. Investigators say it clearly shows Deputy Wade did nothing to instigate any sort of violent confrontation.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereux says Wade was calm and courteous while serving an eviction notice when LeForce suddenly pulled a gun from his waistband and opened fire, mortally wounding the officer.

The funeral for Deputy Wade is planned for Monday, at 1 p.m., at the Lazy E Arena.