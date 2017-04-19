Police: One Person Shot At NW OKC Apartment Complex

Police are investigating after one person was shot at an NW OKC apartment complex.

According to reports, the incident occurred a little after 10 p.m. in the 7200 Melrose Lane near Rockwell.

Police said EMSA treated one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

At this time, the names of those involved or suspect description have not been released.

