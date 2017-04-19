Legislative Leader Calls For Cooperation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Legislative Leader Calls For Cooperation

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A major player in the state’s budget negotiations said a spending plan will be passed on time, but it will only happen if lawmakers put aside their partisan differences.  

“We are committed to put a bill on the floor that will solve the Oklahoma budget issue, that will both fully fund state agencies and will fund a teacher pay raise,” said Republican Rep. Jon Echols, the House Majority Floor Leader.

Echols said lawmakers will be meeting in so called JCAB meetings, which are joint meetings of the House and Senate, every Monday for the next month to discuss their plan. He says it will include some ideas from the governor; senate and house leadership; and ideas from democrats who offered a $1.4 billion plan.  

News 9 asked Echols how the plan would impact taxpayers.  

“I think it’s very unlikely you’ll see very many service taxes come out of this,” he said.

Echols said we can expect an increase in the gasoline and diesel tax, but don’t expect an expansion of Insure Oklahoma, a key provision of the democrats’ plan, because there is so much uncertainty about Obamacare.  

“I think you will likely see some form of a cigarette Tax that comes out of this session that specifically goes to shore up healthcare in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

The plan will only work, Echols said, if lawmakers compromise.

“The principal of compromise is different than compromising your principles. We have to come together,” he said.

During this week’s JCAB meeting, lawmakers identified about $29 million in new revenue.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.