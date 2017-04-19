Marcus Smart Fined $25K For Flipping Off Fan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Marcus Smart Fined $25K For Flipping Off Fan

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 after flipping off a fan during the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Game 2 loss to the Bulls, the league announced on Wednesday. 

Related: Marcus Smart Settling Into Swiss Army Knife Role For No. 1 Seed Boston

Smart, who spent two years at Oklahoma State from 2012-14, clearly let his frustrations boil over with his top-seeded Celtics now facing a 2-0 deficit to the eighth-seeded Chicago Bulls. With six minutes left in the game and his team down 14 points, Smart missed a 3-pointer from the right wing, and as he ran back on defense, Smart directed the obscene gesture at a fan near the court. 

This isn't the first time Smart has had a negative encounter with someone in the crowd. During his sophomore year at OSU, Smart shoved a Texas Tech fan in the final seconds of a loss to the Red Raiders after he claimed the fan directed a racial slur at him. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.