Thunder Social Scene: Houston Hosts Game 2

Following a blowout loss in Game 1, the Thunder looks to right the ship against the Rockets in Game 2 on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be inside the Toyota Center tweeting live updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Rockets115 Thunder 111 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

Russ is taking way too many shots because Russ has to take way too many shots. Bad shooting mates never more obvious. But let em try! @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 20, 2017

I'd be tempted to sub McDermott situationally. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 20, 2017

5 on Beverley and 5 fouls on Harden, hang on Thunder fans. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

Kevin Harlin is right. Rockets playing downhill ... at critically important time. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 20, 2017

Thunder 89 Rockets 86 after three, we may need Russ for all 12 minutes in the 4th. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

Good timeout from Billy, important closing minutes of 3rd, OKC is up 86-74, OKC out rebounding Houston by 15, #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

Wow, with Adams out with 4 and Harden still in, OKC turns a 5 point lead into a 12 point advantage, gritty Thunder D tonight #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

Four fouls on Adams, James living at the line. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

The Thunder deserves all the praise after 2 qtrs in Houston. OKC looks like a completely different team compared to Gm 1. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 20, 2017

Thunder 68 Houston 62 H, Russ needs only 2 boards for a triple-double. Harden-16pts (12 from foul line) #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

The NENE roll to the basket isn't working like it did in game one. OKC up 64-54 late first half. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

Russ is doing MVP moves on floor and Doug has 3's OKC remains in front 55-44 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

Thunder 35 Rockets 26 after one, OKC 9/10 shooting from the line, No 3's, Russ-12pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

How about that? in a half empty arena, OKC leads 16-4 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 20, 2017

NBA Superfan Jimmy Goldstein is here in Houston. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/K9mTFGeZZ3 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 19, 2017

Key game for Oladipo, I expect much better from No. 5 tonight. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/uyeKzDmEsE — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 19, 2017

In @OKCThunder's lone win over Hou:

Beverly DNP. Hou 14-40 3pt. OKC made 12 3s. Vic 29 pts, 5-7 3s. Beard v Dre=13 pts,4-16 w 6TOs. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 19, 2017

OKC lost Game 1 in Houston by 31 points. Recent history says it's way too early to start counting out the Thunder #News9Thunder #RussFace pic.twitter.com/4s3TXywnWn — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 19, 2017

Thunder guard Alex Abrines chats with @SteveMcGehee 1-on-1 as OKC prepares for game 2 vs. the Rockets. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/GrzR1MHe9c — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 19, 2017