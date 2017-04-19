Suspect In Hit-And-Run Sought Near Goldsby Airport

Police are searching for a suspect near the Goldsby Airport after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run occurred on Highway 77 on the bridge over the river. The vehicle left a stole trailer at the scene, authorities said.

When troopers approached the suspect's vehicle after the non-injury crash the suspect fled. The black Ford Edge SUV the suspect was in has been located and no one was inside, police said.

Officers are searching for the suspect near the Goldsby Airport just south of the river. The search is ongoing near Northeast 12th and East Center Rd.