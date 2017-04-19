Suspect Accused Of Wrecking Into OKC Hospital Found Dead In Jail - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect Accused Of Wrecking Into OKC Hospital Found Dead In Jail

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Charlton Chrisman, 40, was found dead in his cell, according to a report. Charlton Chrisman, 40, was found dead in his cell, according to a report.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

OSBI agents are investigating after a man, accused of wrecking his vehicle into a NW OKC hospital, was found dead at the Oklahoma County Jail, Wednesday morning.

Charlton Chrisman, 40, was found dead in his cell, according to a report. He had only just been arrested and booked Tuesday morning on two misdemeanor complaints: malicious injury and destruction of property and reckless driving, for wrecking a vehicle into the Deaconess Hospital located near NW 50th St. and N. Portland Ave.

The report did not indicate in what condition jailers found Chrisman’s body.

This is the 20th inmate death at the Oklahoma County Jail since 2016; the fifth of 2017.

