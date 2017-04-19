Little Known Corner Of Capitol Mural Honors OKCFD

In the Hall of Governors at the State Capitol, the history of our state overlooks the history of our leaders in a mural painted in 2010 by Oklahoma City artist Carlos Tello.

He painted the man in the middle red because the state's name is from the Choctaw words meaning red people.

But in the top right corner of his acrylic painting is an Oklahoma City firefighter emerging from the Murrah Building rubble.

Tello says the entire painting is to honor the past as we move into the future and the firefighter is a symbol of hope in the darkest hour.