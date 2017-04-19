HUD Sec Carson To Speak At Remembrance Ceremony Today

The speakers at today's remembrance ceremony will include some top political figures, such as Gov. Mary Fallin, Sen. James Lankford, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.

HUD has offices in the Murrah Building. The department lost 35 employees on that day 22 years ago, the most employees from a single department killed in the bombing.

The memorial's executive director Kari Watkins says it's important for Dr. Carson to be here and experience this sight first hand. Dr. Carson arrived into town last night. We're told he was able to tour the museum and he will meet with those families later today.