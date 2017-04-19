Memorial Learning Lab Offers Hands-On Participation To Students

The mission at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is to honor the past while educating the future, such as all the school groups who come to visit.

One way Kari Watkins, executive director of the memorial, and staff at the museum fosters that future is through the learning lab. Opened just over a year ago, the touchscreen tables allow students to learn about engineering, forensics, and the bombing itself. It shows students how the explosion caused the floors to collapse.

The initial goal of the lab was to get every single high school freshman in Oklahoma City Public Schools through the lab and, Watkins says, that goal will be accomplished by the first of May.