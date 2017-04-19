Memorial Learning Lab Offers Hands-On Participation To Students - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Memorial Learning Lab Offers Hands-On Participation To Students

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The mission at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is to honor the past while educating the future, such as all the school groups who come to visit.

One way Kari Watkins, executive director of the memorial, and staff at the museum fosters that future is through the learning lab. Opened just over a year ago, the touchscreen tables allow students to learn about engineering, forensics, and the bombing itself. It shows students how the explosion caused the floors to collapse.

The initial goal of the lab was to get every single high school freshman in Oklahoma City Public Schools through the lab and, Watkins says, that goal will be accomplished by the first of May.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.