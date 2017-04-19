Logan County Deputy Shot, Killed Tuesday; Suspect Arrested - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Logan County Deputy Shot, Killed Tuesday; Suspect Arrested

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Logan County Sheriff's Deputy David Wade Logan County Sheriff's Deputy David Wade
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

Logan County deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice for someone else when investigators say 45-year-old Nathan LeForce pulled a gun from his waistband and opened fire from about 20-40 feet away.

After his radio was silent for several minutes, Deputy Wade called in saying he had been shot. He was shot several times in the face and body but was able to return fire. Early on, the deputy was coherant and told the Sheriff what happened.

The suspect LaForce then absconded with Deputy Wade's vehicle before ditching it and hijacking a woman's car. After a five hour-long manhunt, LaForce surrendered as police closed in on him and was arrested.

Deputy Wade, a military veteran, died during surgery.

He was wearing a body camera when he was shot. The redacted video is expected to be released later this morning.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
