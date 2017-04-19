Dell Employees Continue Tradition Of Cleaning Memorial Chairs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Dell Employees Continue Tradition Of Cleaning Memorial Chairs

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Around 50 employees from Dell went to the Oklahoma City Memorial Monday afternoon to continue a tradition they started four years ago, volunteering to clean each one of the 168 chairs.

The memorial provides the water, soap, and sponges. The volunteers provide the elbow grease.

They say it's a small sacrifice to honor the 168 lives lost 22 years ago today.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.