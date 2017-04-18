Neighbor Recounts Search For Man Accused Of Killing Logan Co. Deputy

Dozens of law enforcement officers from several agencies sped into a remote area in Logan County.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from several agencies sped into a remote area in Logan County. It was near County Road 76 on Jaxton Road.

Ralph Hanley lives on Jaxton Road and was at the center of all the activity.

“My son-in-law came up and told us to lock all the doors. That there was a suspect loose that had shot an officer, and that he might be in this area,” said Hanley.

Police were searching for 45-year-old Nathan Aaron LeForce . He is the suspect police say shot and killed Logan County deputy David Wade earlier in the morning.

Officers checked Hanley’s property. It was clear.

His neighbor across the street didn’t have the same fortune. Technology and cell phone pings led officers to LeForce. The car he stole was ditched on Jaxton Road was just a few homes down.

LeForce was hiding in an outhouse. A manhunt that lasted several hours finally came to an end about 2 p.m.

LeForce is being held at the Logan County jail.

“I just hope he gets what he deserves and he doesn’t get back out on the street again where he can do the same thing,” said Hanley.

While he’s relieved LeForce was caught, reality set in that another law officer was killed in the line of duty.

“We’ll be praying for them,” said Hanley. “He gave his life protecting other people.”