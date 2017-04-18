Cannabidiol Oil Producers Praise New Marijuana Definition - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cannabidiol Oil Producers Praise New Marijuana Definition

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Governor has changed the definition of what's considered Marijuana in the state of Oklahoma.

The move is being praised by producers of cannabidiol, or CBD oil, who say the extracted oil has real health benefits.

Can-Tek Lab, in south OKC makes CBD oil products that contains no THC, the ingredient in marijuana that provides a high.

“We have around 30 Physicians that are recommending and selling our products,” said Can-Tek Labs owner Ryan Early.

Can-Tek makes products- for 100 different business nationwide. Many are sold in vape shops.

Last year, officers confiscated and tested CBD oil products from Vapour Kingdom in Norman. The products were found to contain THC amounts below the legal limits.

“Over there was a lack of information as far as this topic goes,” said Jimmy Shannon, who runs Vapour Kingdom.

State lawmakers took up the issue after seeing how CBD oil helped young Katie Dobson for her uncontrollable seizures. Now, 2-years after “Katie’s Law” was signed, the ingredient that provided her relief gains greater legal distance from the plant it was extracted from.

“I think it puts Oklahoma on a map for a viable source for pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products,” said Early.

News9.com
