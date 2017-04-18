Daughter Speaks Out After Police Find Couple Held Captive In SE OKC Home

The family of Darlene Miller still can't believe what happened to her and her boyfriend Terry Wayne Wallace.

The family of Darlene Miller still can't believe what happened to her and her boyfriend Terry Wayne Wallace.

Court papers stated they were beaten, tied up and held captive in a cellar for days.

“They slapped her around,” said her daughter, who News 9 is calling Nikki to protect her and her children. “They punched her they kicked her in the stomach.”

The fear in Miller's daughter's voice is undeniable when she described what happened to her mother.

That's why she doesn't want to show her face or use her real name, but she does want to share her mother's story. Especially since News 9 shared another sad story about her mom back in 2013.

“She went through a lot, and she's still going through a lot from that,” said Nikki.

Nikki said her mom is currently recovering at a local hospital after having guns drawn on both her and her boyfriend.

“He had two guns like this and they just kept shoving them into her neck,” said Nikki.

Court papers revealed when the couple was found Sunday inside a home located in the 600 block of SW 22 Street, their arms were duct taped behind their backs, their ankles were zip tied together and duct tape had been placed over their mouths.

Turns out the homeowner, Leslie Stout, had accused the couple of stealing a rifle from his home, and then selling it without his permission. The affidavit goes on to say Stout and a friend came up with a plan to steal the couple's van and hold them captive until he got his gun back.

Now, Stout, Daryl Whitebird, Leon Lena, and Tiffany Williams are in the Oklahoma County jail and are accused of conspiracy, kidnapping and multiple gun charges .

But the couple may have never been discovered had it not been for a concerned neighbor who called police after seeing people walking around outside the home with their guns drawn.

It was responding officers who heard the muffled screams.

Nikki said at first, her mom was afraid to call for help.

“She kept saying ‘Be quiet, it’s a trick,'” said Nikki. “‘They're trying to see if we'll yell and they're going to attack us again.' She was afraid.”

Nikki said she's glad the people responsible are locked up, but fears what they could do should they ever get out.

Right now, all four suspects are being held on bonds ranging from $50,000 to $206,000.