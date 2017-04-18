Democrats Ask About State Budget On Every Bill Heard

Democrats in the State House of Representatives are intentionally ticking off their counterparts across the aisle over the state budget.

Democrats are trying to make a point that, in the past two days, dozens of bills have been passed, and almost all of them have nothing to do with bridging the state's budget gap.

"Representative, we have 24-legislative days left. Does this bill have anything to do with fixing the $878-million budget shortfall?" asked Rep. Cory Williams, D-Stillwater.

So, Democrats asked the same two questions of almost every bill heard.

"Representative, does this bill have any impact on the budget?" asked Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City.

"Do you think this will have any impact on the budget?" asked Rep. Forrest Bennett, R-Oklahoma City.

"Representative does this send any more money to general revenue?" asked Rep Shane Stone, D-Oklahoma County.

"Does this bill contain any revenue measure to help with the current state budget crisis?" asked Rep. Donnie Condit, D-Dist. 18.

Democrats read the questions from a sheet that was passed, representative-to-representative, in the Democratic caucus. Democrats say they're trying to apply pressure to their GOP counterparts.

"Clearly they're annoyed by it. Because I think they're feeling the pressure of the fact that there's such a huge hole. That cuts have happened to education, healthcare and public safety and they don't really have any answers for it," said Democratic House Minority Leader, Rep. Scott Inman.

The House of Representatives is expected to take up revenue generating bills next week.