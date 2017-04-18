OKC Metro To See Warm, Breezy Overnight

Keep the AC going overnight. Temperatures only drop to the low 60s overnight under clear skies with a breezy south wind.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a gusty south wind and temperatures in the low 80s. By Wednesday night, a cold front drops into northern Oklahoma and brings a chance of showers and storms, which have the potential of becoming severe.
The threat for severe storms move into central Oklahoma Thursday night into Friday morning.
