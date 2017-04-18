Firefighters: SW OKC Church's Roof Collapsed Tuesday Afternoon

A roof collapsed Tuesday afternoon at a southwest Oklahoma City church, firefighters said.

The collapse was reported about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of SW 25 Street.

Firefighters arrived at Greater Gospel Kingdom Church and found the entire roof over the sanctuary collapsed.

Firefighters said no one was inside the structure at the time of the collapse and there appeared to be no specific reason for the collapse.

Oklahoma City code enforcement officials responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.