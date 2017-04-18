Firefighters: SW OKC Church's Roof Collapsed Tuesday Afternoon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters: SW OKC Church's Roof Collapsed Tuesday Afternoon

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
A roof collapsed Tuesday afternoon at a southwest Oklahoma City church, firefighters said.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A roof collapsed Tuesday afternoon at a southwest Oklahoma City church, firefighters said.

The collapse was reported about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of SW 25 Street.

Firefighters arrived at Greater Gospel Kingdom Church and found the entire roof over the sanctuary collapsed. 

Firefighters said no one was inside the structure at the time of the collapse and there appeared to be no specific reason for the collapse. 

Oklahoma City code enforcement officials responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
