Knife Recovered During Excavation For Evidence In Carina Saunders' Murder

The OSBI filed search warrant returns in Oklahoma County District Court, Tuesday. The warrants indicates a folding knife, shirt, windbreaker jacket, and slip-on sandals were recovered during the three-day excavation in Northwest Oklahoma City.

The OSBI was looking for evidence in the 2011 unsolved murder of 19-year-old Carina Saunders.

Agent Jim Ely indicated in the returns that several informants provided information throughout during the five-year investigation that led them to the homes at 504 and 504 1/2 Oakdale Dr.

The warrant states Kenny Richards admitted in his initial interviews that he picked up Carina and later dropped her at apartments on N. Rockwell. He claimed it was the last time he saw her alive.

Carina's family says Richards was the last person known to be with Carina before she disappeared in October 2011. Richards lived on Oakdale Dr. during the time period of Carina's disappearance and murder.

According to court records, tips came in indicating Richards had driven Carina to the location where she was killed and then buried her clothes.

Other tips suggested Richards buried Carina's belongings in a metal tank, near a water well, at his home on Oakdale Dr.

Agents could be seen searching a metal tank during the excavation last week. The agents were also digging in the backyard of Richard's previous homes.

Richards was initially considered a person of interest in the case but he has never been arrested.

Richards Denies any involvement saying, " She was a friend of mine...I miss her, too!!!"

The items seized during the excavation at Richard's previous home are now at the OSBI lab for testing.

"It could take a few months before we know if the items are related to the Carina Saunders' case," said OSBI spokesperson, Jessica Brown.