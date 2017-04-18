Knife Recovered During Excavation For Evidence In Carina Saunder - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Knife Recovered During Excavation For Evidence In Carina Saunders' Murder

Posted: Updated:
The medical examiner’s office identified the remains as 19-year-old Carina Saunders. The medical examiner’s office identified the remains as 19-year-old Carina Saunders.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The OSBI filed search warrant returns in Oklahoma County District Court, Tuesday. The warrants indicates a folding knife, shirt, windbreaker jacket, and slip-on sandals were recovered during the three-day excavation in Northwest Oklahoma City.

The OSBI was looking for evidence in the 2011 unsolved murder of 19-year-old Carina Saunders.

Agent Jim Ely indicated in the returns that several informants provided information throughout during the five-year investigation that led them to the homes at 504 and 504 1/2 Oakdale Dr.

The warrant states Kenny Richards admitted in his initial interviews that he picked up Carina and later dropped her at apartments on N. Rockwell. He claimed it was the last time he saw her alive.

Carina's family says Richards was the last person known to be with Carina before she disappeared in October 2011. Richards lived on Oakdale Dr. during the time period of Carina's disappearance and murder.

According to court records, tips came in indicating Richards had driven Carina to the location where she was killed and then buried her clothes.

Other tips suggested Richards buried Carina's belongings in a metal tank, near a water well, at his home on Oakdale Dr.

Agents could be seen searching a metal tank during the excavation last week. The agents were also digging in the backyard of Richard's previous homes.

Richards was initially considered a person of interest in the case but he has never been arrested.

Richards Denies any involvement saying, " She was a friend of mine...I miss her, too!!!"

The items seized during the excavation at Richard's previous home are now at the OSBI lab for testing.

"It could take a few months before we know if the items are related to the Carina Saunders' case," said OSBI spokesperson, Jessica Brown.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.