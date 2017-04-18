Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Logan County Deputy In Custody

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux confirmed that Nathan Aaron LeForce, 45, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Logan County Deputy Sheriff David Wade, 40, has been taken into custody.

OHP confirms that shooting suspect Nathan Aaron Leforce is in police custody. — FBI Oklahoma City (@FBIOklahomaCity) April 18, 2017

Devereaux said Wade was shot multiple times including in the face and the body and died after, he was taken to OU Medical Center. Wade is survived by a wife and three children.

"He gave his life serving his community and I don't think you could have a bigger honor than that," Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

We offer our deepest condolences to the Logan Co Sheriff's Office & to the family of Deputy Wade. His sacrifice will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ksepDnhWb2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

Wade was serving an eviction notice to LeForce about 9:15 a.m. in Mulhall about one mile west of Interstate 35 in Logan County, north of Guthrie, authorities said. LeForce then shot Wade who was standing in the front yard of the home, Devereaux said. Wade was able to return fire, but Devereaux didn't say whether LeForce was hit. Officials said Wade was wearing a body cam at the time of the shooting.

LeForce then stole the deputy's vehicle and drove to Smitty's convenience store in Coyle. There LeForce hijacked another car from a female driver who is believed to be OK.

Langston University, Mulhall School District, and Coyle School District were all on lockdown while the search was underway.

Langston University officials released the following statement regarding the lockdown:

A deputy was shot in Logan County a short time ago, not on the Langston campus. According to the police, the suspect is possibly armed and dangerous. All faculty, staff, and students on the Langston campus should stay inside their current location. The Langston campus is on immediate lock down and all facilities on campus are being secured. If you are on campus, go into the nearest available room and lock the door. If you are not on campus, please delay your arrival. Follow instructions from University officials or local authorities. Do not allow building access to anyone without a valid University ID. Police and security officers have been stationed at certain points on campus to direct traffic and assist individuals. Police are investigating the incident. Please monitor your local news stations and continue to monitor your campus email and alerts for more information and updates.

LeForce has a criminal history including multiple misdemeanors. In 2001 Leforce pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm, and eluding police in 2012 he pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. In 2015 he was charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, and domestic abuse.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, issued the following statement Tuesday:

“I have ordered flags on county property lowered to half-staff in memory of Logan County Deputy Sheriff David Wade, who gave his life today in the line of duty. On behalf of the entire Oklahoma County family, I extend our thoughts and prayers to our Logan County neighbors. This is the second time in recent weeks that a law enforcement officer from central Oklahoma has been killed on duty. We are once again reminded of the sacrifices made each day by the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting us.”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's office released a photo of LeForce following his arrest: