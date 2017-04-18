HUD Secretary Carson To Deliver Address During OKC Bombing Remembrance Ceremony

On the first official 100+ degree day of summer, beating the heat is harder for some than others.More >>
On the first official 100+ degree day of summer, beating the heat is harder for some than others.More >>
O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.More >>
O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.