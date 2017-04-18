HUD Secretary Carson To Deliver Address During OKC Bombing Remembrance Ceremony

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will be in Oklahoma City Wednesday to honor the victims, family members, first responders and survivors of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building 22 years ago.

Carson will deliver an address of remembrance of the 168 people who lost their lives in the April 19, 1995 bombing.

The ceremony will begin at 8:50 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. It will take place at the Oklahoma City National Memorial at 620 N. Harvey Ave.

Gov. Mary Fallin and Senator James Lankford will also speak at the remembrance.