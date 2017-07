Oklahoma City police are asking for help locating a woman who may have witnessed a robbery.

Officers say the woman, who was captured on surveillance video in a convenience store, may have witnessed the robbery of the Sonic at Southwest Grand Blvd. and North Western Ave. on March 26. Investigators said they want to interview the woman regarding the robbery.

Anyone who has any information about this woman’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.