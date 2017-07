Oklahoma City police are looking for several suspects who stole packages off people’s front porches.

Officers said a man and a woman were captured on a security camera as they took two boxes from the front porch of a home near Northwest 23rd St. and Classen Blvd. According to authorities, the suspects followed a Fed-Ex truck and stole the items after they were placed on the porch.

Anyone with any information about the crime or the suspects is asked to go to www.okccrimetips.com.