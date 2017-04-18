ICE Arrests Jump From 2016 To 2017, Still Lower Than 2014 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

ICE Arrests Jump From 2016 To 2017, Still Lower Than 2014

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The number of immigrants arrested has skyrocketed in the first three months of the Trump administration.

Two weeks ago today, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents announced 25 criminal aliens had been arrested here in Oklahoma, 18 of which were arrested in Oklahoma City. ICE says those arrested in Oklahoma have criminal convictions.

In new numbers released by the Washington Post, thousands more illegal immigrants are being arrested this year compared to last. Over 21,300 immigrants have reportedly been arrested by ICE agents from January to mid-March, a 32 percent increase over last year. Most arrested are said to be convicted criminals.

Also, the number of undocumented immigrants with no criminal records arrested has doubled nationwide, to just shy of 5,500. While the number of immigrants arrested has increased compared to last year, it's still about 8,000 less than the same three-month period in 2014.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
