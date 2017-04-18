New Study Ranks Oklahoma's Safest Cities

With just two violent crimes and 35 property crimes last year, Piedmont, with a population just under 7,000, is the safest city in the state, according to a new study by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Owasso ranked second, followed by Vinita, Lone Grove, and Coweta.

The rankings were based on the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with population data research by a national trade association comprised of licensed alarm installers, contractors, and other relevant trade groups across the United States.