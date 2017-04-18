New Study Ranks Oklahoma's Safest Cities - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

New Study Ranks Oklahoma's Safest Cities

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
via piedmont-ok.gov via piedmont-ok.gov
WASHINGTON -

With just two violent crimes and 35 property crimes last year, Piedmont, with a population just under 7,000, is the safest city in the state, according to a new study by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Owasso ranked second, followed by Vinita,  Lone Grove, and Coweta.

The rankings were based on the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with population data research by a national trade association comprised of licensed alarm installers, contractors, and other relevant trade groups across the United States.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.