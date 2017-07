A metro man is in the Oklahoma County jail after a police chase in Jones.

A metro man is in the Oklahoma County jail after a police chase in Jones.

Doug Goodson, 43, was accused of trying to run over a police officer during a chase, according to Jones police's bodycam footage. The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. on April 6 near Hiwassee and NW 108.

Goodson, of Harrah, is being held on a $40,000 bond and is facing three felonies.