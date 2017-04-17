Yukon Firefighters Buy Basketball Goal For Boy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Yukon Firefighters Buy Basketball Goal For Boy

Posted: Updated:
YUKON, Oklahoma -

Firefighters in Yukon surprised a 9-year-old boy with a new basketball goal Monday afternoon.

The department responded to his neighborhood about two weeks ago and saw Deeric Williams practicing outside. Crews noticed his hoop wasn’t in the best shape.

So Battalion Chief Kent Long said the firefighters pitched in with their own money and went to Walmart to get a new goal. Long said Walmart was gracious with helping on the price of the goal.

Firefighters went back the neighborhood Monday and assembled the new goal before Williams got home. When Deeric arrived, he was shocked to see what had happened.

The new goal was ready to go and and fire crews greeted him for a pickup game.

“It’s not always about rescue situation or medical calls. It’s also about helping out where we can to make somebody’s day better,” said Long. 

