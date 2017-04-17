Lawsuit Targets Hinton's Ban Against Wind Turbines Around City Limits

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents served a search warrant Wednesday at the Purcell Police Department.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents served a search warrant Wednesday at the Purcell Police Department.More >>
Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, according to a statement released by his family and the Mayo Clinic.More >>
Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, according to a statement released by his family and the Mayo Clinic.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.