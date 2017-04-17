Oklahoma Lawmakers Push To Extend Hours For Alcohol Sales

The State House of Representatives Monday passed two bills that would allow Oklahomans to buy liquor two hours earlier six days a week, and to be able to buy it Sundays.

The bill is part of a series of bills to modernize Oklahoma's alcohol sales laws.

Senate Bill 411 would allow stores to sell alcohol starting at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, instead of at 10 a.m.

Democrats questioned whether the move would have an impact on the states $900-million budget deficit.

"Does this bill have any impact on the budget?" asked Rep. Donnie Condit, D-Dist. 18.

"[It] does expand hours for retail operation, so I guess you should make a case that additional sales results…[in] sales tax revenue and [would] indeed impact the budget with a positive impact," said Rep. Glen Mulready, R-Dist. 68.

The bill passed out of the House by a 70-to-21 margin.