Cowboys Land Transfer Guard Michael Weathers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cowboys Land Transfer Guard Michael Weathers

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
STILLWATER -

Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball landed one of the biggest names on the transfer market on Sunday in Miami (Ohio) guard Michael Weathers.

Weathers was an unheralded recruit out of Shawnee Mission North (Kansas), but the 6-foot-2 freshman guard blew up with the RedHawks and was named MAC Freshman of the Year. Weathers averaged 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.9 steals per contest, leading the team in every category but rebounding. He got to the free throw line 206 times last year and connected on 77.7 percent from the stripe but shot just 22.1 percent from three.

The Cowboys had an in on Weathers after hiring former RedHawks coach John Cooper. Weathers will have to sit a year due to transfer rules but will have three seasons of eligibility beginning in the fall of 2018. His twin brother, Marcus, is also transferring but doesn't hold an OSU offer.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.