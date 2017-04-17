Cowboys Land Transfer Guard Michael Weathers

Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball landed one of the biggest names on the transfer market on Sunday in Miami (Ohio) guard Michael Weathers.

Weathers was an unheralded recruit out of Shawnee Mission North (Kansas), but the 6-foot-2 freshman guard blew up with the RedHawks and was named MAC Freshman of the Year. Weathers averaged 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.9 steals per contest, leading the team in every category but rebounding. He got to the free throw line 206 times last year and connected on 77.7 percent from the stripe but shot just 22.1 percent from three.

I wanna thank God my family and my loved ones who help me throughout this process but I'm proud to say I will be a cowboy??at Oklahoma state pic.twitter.com/MaHjuNpl7a — MICHAEL WEATHERS???? (@_MKJ24) April 16, 2017

The Cowboys had an in on Weathers after hiring former RedHawks coach John Cooper. Weathers will have to sit a year due to transfer rules but will have three seasons of eligibility beginning in the fall of 2018. His twin brother, Marcus, is also transferring but doesn't hold an OSU offer.