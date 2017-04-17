Oklahoma Legislation Would End Tax Credits For Wind Energy

A state tax credit that has helped propel Oklahoma to third in the nation in its capacity to generate electricity from wind is expected to end soon.

Gov. Mary Fallin has indicated she will sign legislation that will roll back a 10-year tax credit for electricity generated by zero-emission facilities. It's an incentive for wind power generators as well as geothermal, solar and hydropower producers that's been in place since 2003.

The measure changes the date that zero-emission facilities must be in operation to qualify for the credit to July 1, instead of by 2021. It's one of several revenue proposals under consideration as lawmakers struggle to close an estimated $868 million budget shortfall.

But fiscal analysts say closing the credit will have no short-term impact on state tax collections.