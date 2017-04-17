House Of Healing Raises Money With Bethany Easter Run - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

House Of Healing Raises Money With Bethany Easter Run

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
BETHANY, Oklahoma -

Running enthusiasts laced up their shoes in Bethany over the weekend for the seventh annual Easter Run. The race included a 5K and 10K race, a fun walk, an Easter egg hunt, and food trucks.

All the money raised will go the House of Healing, a group out of Yukon that supports and helps teenage girls in difficult circumstances.

Hundreds of people showed their support for the girls on Saturday. We're told the race raised $10,000 for the organization.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.