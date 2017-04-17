House Of Healing Raises Money With Bethany Easter Run

Running enthusiasts laced up their shoes in Bethany over the weekend for the seventh annual Easter Run. The race included a 5K and 10K race, a fun walk, an Easter egg hunt, and food trucks.

All the money raised will go the House of Healing, a group out of Yukon that supports and helps teenage girls in difficult circumstances.

Hundreds of people showed their support for the girls on Saturday. We're told the race raised $10,000 for the organization.